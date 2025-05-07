ESTABLISHMNT LBS HLDNG Earnings Results: $ESTA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ESTABLISHMNT LBS HLDNG ($ESTA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.70 per share, beating estimates of -$0.82 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $41,380,000, missing estimates of $41,927,538 by $-547,538.

ESTABLISHMNT LBS HLDNG Insider Trading Activity

ESTABLISHMNT LBS HLDNG insiders have traded $ESTA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC JW sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,515,000

ESTABLISHMNT LBS HLDNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of ESTABLISHMNT LBS HLDNG stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

