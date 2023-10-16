News & Insights

Markets
ESTA

Establishment Labs: FDA Clears Motiva Flora SmoothSilk Tissue Expander - Quick Facts

October 16, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA), a global medical technology company which offers a portfolio of Femtech solutions for breast health, breast aesthetics and breast reconstruction, announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for the Motiva Flora SmoothSilk Tissue Expander. The Flora SmoothSilk Tissue Expander comes with Establishment Labs' patented SmoothSilk surface technology. SmoothSilk has been shown to produce the least amount of inflammation and foreign body response compared to other implant surfaces. Flora also includes an RFID-enabled, non-magnetic port, labeled as MR Conditional by the FDA.

The Motiva Flora Tissue Expander has been available in Europe and other global markets since 2021. The company said its SmoothSilk surface will now be available to women in the United States.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.