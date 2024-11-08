Establishment Labs trading resumes

09:38 EST Establishment Labs (ESTA) trading resumes
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ESTA:
- Establishment Labs trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Establishment Labs price target lowered to $62 from $65 at BTIG
- Establishment Labs Reports Narrowed Losses and FDA Approval
- Establishment Labs Announces $50M Direct Offering
- Establishment Labs announces $50M registered direct offering
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.