Establishment Labs price target lowered to $62 from $65 at BTIG

BTIG lowered the firm’s price target on Establishment Labs (ESTA) to $62 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s U.S. Motiva launch is exceeding the bullish forecasts, though its LatAm market continues to face challenges, most notably in Brazil, where procedure volumes in certain regions declined as much as a 50% y/y, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

