Establishment Labs Insider Sells 37,500 Shares as Stock Jumps 128% in a Year

Key Points

37,500 shares were sold indirectly for a total transaction value of approximately $2.45 million on April 14, 2026.

All shares sold were indirectly held via Sariel Group Ltd, with no direct shares sold; after the trade, the insider retains 45,193 direct shares and 1,182,504 indirect shares, per the Form 4.

The director retains 1,227,697 common shares in total (direct and indirect) following the transaction, according to the Form 4.

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On April 14, 2026, Director Juan Jose Chacon Quiros reported the sale of 37,500 shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) through an indirect open-market transaction, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 37,500 Transaction value $2.45 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 45,193 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,182,504

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($65.23); post-transaction holdings value calculated using SEC Form 4 and April 14, 2026 position value ($3,004,430.64).

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this transaction?

The 37,500 shares were sold indirectly through Sariel Group Ltd, an entity for which Juan Jose Chacon Quiros has voting and dispositive power; the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, signaling routine liquidity management rather than discretionary selling.

The 37,500 shares were sold indirectly through Sariel Group Ltd, an entity for which Juan Jose Chacon Quiros has voting and dispositive power; the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, signaling routine liquidity management rather than discretionary selling. How does this sale impact the insider's ownership position?

Following the transaction, Chacon Quiros continues to hold 45,193 shares directly and 1,182,504 shares indirectly, meaning his direct ownership remains unchanged while his indirect stake was reduced by 3% of total holdings.

Following the transaction, Chacon Quiros continues to hold 45,193 shares directly and 1,182,504 shares indirectly, meaning his direct ownership remains unchanged while his indirect stake was reduced by 3% of total holdings. How does transaction size compare to recent selling activity and available capacity?

Although this is the largest single sale by share count for this insider, the reduction aligns with diminished available holdings, and the cadence of recent sales reflects shrinking remaining capacity rather than an intentional moderation in trade size.

Although this is the largest single sale by share count for this insider, the reduction aligns with diminished available holdings, and the cadence of recent sales reflects shrinking remaining capacity rather than an intentional moderation in trade size. What is the market and valuation context for this trade?

The shares were sold at around $65.23 per share, with Establishment Labs up 128.09% over the past year as of April 14, 2026; the current price of $67.08 (as of April 19, 2026) places the transaction value within 2.8% below the latest close.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 14, 2026) $65.23 Market capitalization $1.96 billion Revenue (TTM) $211.08 million 1-year price change 128.09%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 14, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Establishment Labs offers silicone gel-filled breast implants, tissue expanders, and related products for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, primarily under the Motiva Implants brand.

The firm generates revenue through direct sales and exclusive distribution agreements in Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets.

It serves a global customer base of plastic surgeons, hospitals, and clinics focused on aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.

Establishment Labs is a medical device company specializing in advanced breast implant and tissue expander technologies for the global aesthetic and reconstructive surgery market. The company's international distribution network and focus on innovation in silicone implant design underpin its growth strategy. With a diversified geographic reach and a strong brand presence, Establishment Labs aims to capture increasing demand for high-quality medical devices in the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

It seems like the recent insider sale is more about strategic profit-taking rather than a change in confidence, especially considering it was part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and came from an indirect vehicle. This is important for long-term investors because it signals that it’s more about managing the portfolio rather than reacting to any new information.



On the flip side, the fundamentals are still looking strong. Establishment Labs is experiencing impressive growth, with fourth-quarter revenue jumping 45% year over year to $64.6 million, and full-year revenue hitting $211.1 million, up 27%. What’s even more encouraging is that the company is starting to see operating leverage; they reported an adjusted EBITDA of positive $5.5 million for the quarter, improving from a $13.1 million loss last year, with operating losses narrowing significantly. Management is optimistic, projecting growth of over 25% in 2026, which indicates ongoing demand and increasing adoption.



It’s true that the stock has surged about 128% in the past year, making any insider sale seem more significant. However, the insider here still holds over 1.2 million shares indirectly, which keeps their exposure substantial.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.