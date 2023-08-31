Establishment Labs Holdings (FRA:3E0) Price Target Increased by 8.66% to 98.44

The average one-year price target for Establishment Labs Holdings (FRA:3E0) has been revised to 98.44 / share. This is an increase of 8.66% from the prior estimate of 90.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 77.00 to a high of 126.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.01% from the latest reported closing price of 51.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Establishment Labs Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3E0 is 1.07%, a decrease of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.93% to 22,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JW Asset Management holds 3,192K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,494K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E0 by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,843K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E0 by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,470K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3E0 by 93.33% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 966K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E0 by 21.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.