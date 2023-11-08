Establishment Labs Holdings Falls On Wider Than Expected Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) shares are sliding more than 44 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the global medical technology company reported third-quarter loss wider than the prior year. On a per-share basis, the loss was wider than expected.

The quarterly loss was $29.27 million, or $1.12 per share compared to loss of $18.61 million or $0.76 per share last year. On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.8 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

Currently, shares are at $18.27, down 44.13 percent from the previous close of $32.70 on a volume of 1,887,225.

