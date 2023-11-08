News & Insights

Markets
ESTA

Establishment Labs Holdings Falls On Wider Than Expected Q3 Loss

November 08, 2023 — 10:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) shares are sliding more than 44 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the global medical technology company reported third-quarter loss wider than the prior year. On a per-share basis, the loss was wider than expected.

The quarterly loss was $29.27 million, or $1.12 per share compared to loss of $18.61 million or $0.76 per share last year. On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.8 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

Currently, shares are at $18.27, down 44.13 percent from the previous close of $32.70 on a volume of 1,887,225.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.