Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) Price Target Increased by 10.70% to 61.54

The average one-year price target for Establishment Labs Holdings (NasdaqCM:ESTA) has been revised to 61.54 / share. This is an increase of 10.70% from the prior estimate of 55.59 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.94% from the latest reported closing price of 51.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Establishment Labs Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTA is 0.65%, a decrease of 25.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 23,056K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTA is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JW Asset Management holds 3,192K shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,494K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,470K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 51.67% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,429K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing an increase of 38.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 59.41% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 940K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 21.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 59.26% over the last quarter.

Establishment Labs Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company's direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.