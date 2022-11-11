Establishment Labs Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESTA

In trading on Friday, shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.80, changing hands as high as $60.20 per share. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ESTA's low point in its 52 week range is $44.025 per share, with $93.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.08.
Also see: SRTY Options Chain
Funds Holding NFYS
Funds Holding DKT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.