Establishment Labs Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESTA

In trading on Friday, shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.80, changing hands as high as $60.20 per share. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTA's low point in its 52 week range is $44.025 per share, with $93.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.08.

