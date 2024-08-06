Establishment Labs Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For August 06

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ESTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Establishment Labs Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $430,407, and 7 are calls, amounting to $653,563.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $37.5 for Establishment Labs Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Establishment Labs Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Establishment Labs Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Establishment Labs Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ESTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.0 $1.1 $2.0 $30.00 $300.0K 48 1.5K ESTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.4 $2.85 $3.3 $37.50 $293.3K 98 2.0K ESTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.95 $1.95 $2.0 $30.00 $130.4K 48 2.1K ESTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.1 $2.75 $2.85 $37.50 $87.4K 98 550 ESTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $3.4 $2.5 $3.2 $37.50 $83.2K 98 1.0K

About Establishment Labs Hldgs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a medical technology company engaged in offering medical devices and aesthetic products. It is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing silicone-filled breast and body shaping implants. The company markets its products under Motiva implants Brand. It distributes its products to medical distributors; and physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the form of direct sales. Its geographical segments are Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, and Others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Establishment Labs Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Establishment Labs Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 745,591, the ESTA's price is up by 6.19%, now at $36.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Establishment Labs Hldgs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $50.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Establishment Labs Hldgs, targeting a price of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Establishment Labs Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

