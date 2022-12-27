ESTA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.27, changing hands as low as $60.12 per share. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTA's low point in its 52 week range is $44.025 per share, with $93.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.12.

