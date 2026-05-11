ESTA Founder Sells $7.9M on Earnings Day — Here's Why that's Not the Story

Key Points

105,000 shares were indirectly sold on May 6, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$7.92 million at a weighted average price around $75.42 per share.

This transaction represented 9.74% of total holdings for the reporting person, reducing indirect shares to 927,504 and direct shares remaining at 45,193.

All shares disposed in this filing were held indirectly.

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On May 6, 2026, Founder and former CEO Juan José Chacón Quirós, now serving as a director and paid consultant, reported the indirect sale of 105,000 shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) for a total of approximately $7.92 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 105,000 Transaction value $7.9 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 45,193 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 927,504 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.37 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($75.42); post-transaction value based on May 6, 2026 market close price ($74.54).

Key questions

What portion of the insider’s total position was impacted by this sale?

This sale represented 9.74% of Chacon Quiros’s combined direct and indirect holdings, or 10.17% of the indirect position managed through Sariel Group Ltd, with no direct shares traded in this event.

This sale represented 9.74% of Chacon Quiros’s combined direct and indirect holdings, or 10.17% of the indirect position managed through Sariel Group Ltd, with no direct shares traded in this event. What is the ownership structure and how does the indirect nature of this sale affect control?

The 105,000 shares were held indirectly through Sariel Group Ltd; although Chacon Quiros has voting and dispositive power, he disclaims beneficial ownership except for his pecuniary interest, which is typical for entity-structured insider holdings.

The 105,000 shares were held indirectly through Sariel Group Ltd; although Chacon Quiros has voting and dispositive power, he disclaims beneficial ownership except for his pecuniary interest, which is typical for entity-structured insider holdings. How does this transaction compare to the insider’s historical trading cadence and capacity?

The 105,000-share sale is the largest single sale by Chacon Quiros to date. With a large block of direct shares transferred into Sariel Group in March 2026, the pool available for future direct-share transactions is considerably smaller than it was a year ago, meaning future sale sizes are increasingly constrained by available capacity rather than discretionary moderation.

The 105,000-share sale is the largest single sale by Chacon Quiros to date. With a large block of direct shares transferred into Sariel Group in March 2026, the pool available for future direct-share transactions is considerably smaller than it was a year ago, meaning future sale sizes are increasingly constrained by available capacity rather than discretionary moderation. What does the conclusion of the 10b5-1 plan mean for future trading activity?

With all shares subject to the December 2025 10b5-1 plan now sold, any future activity would require adoption of a new plan or be subject to open-market trading windows, potentially reducing the predictability of sale cadence going forward.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-09) $71.77 Market capitalization $2.11 billion Revenue (TTM) $229.58 million 1-year price change 111.6%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 9th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers silicone gel-filled breast implants (Motiva Implants, Motiva Ergonomix, Motiva Ergonomix2), Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, and distributes Puregraft products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting.

Generates revenue primarily through the manufacturing and direct or distributor-based sales of medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery.

Serves plastic surgeons and healthcare providers in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and other international markets.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company specializing in advanced breast implant solutions and related surgical devices. The company leverages proprietary product designs and a diversified international distribution network to address the needs of plastic and reconstructive surgeons. Its focus on innovation and international market access underpins its competitive position in the medical devices sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale was pre-scheduled under a 10b5-1 plan adopted in December 2025, so the timing — which landed on the same day as Q1 earnings — is coincidental, not a read on results. Chacon Quiros is the founder and former CEO who stepped down in early 2025 and now serves as a paid consultant and board director, with nearly 973,000 shares still held between his entity and direct stake. The more relevant numbers are in the Q1 release: US revenue hit $19.6 million, up 13.3% from Q4 2025, and the company posted its third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Full-year guidance was raised and management is targeting free cash flow positive in the second half of 2026. A reconstruction approval application is pending on top of the existing augmentation clearance. If you're evaluating ESTA, the question isn't what the founder did with a pre-scheduled slice of his position — it's whether the US ramp sustains and whether the reconstruction approval adds a second growth leg. Those are the variables worth tracking before making a position decision.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.