ESTA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.37, changing hands as high as $71.61 per share. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTA's low point in its 52 week range is $46.93 per share, with $88.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.29.

