Essity's Q1 operating profit lags expectations

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity ESSITYb.ST reported on Friday a slightly bigger drop than expected in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected COVID-19 vaccine programmes to boost demand for many of its product categories.

Operating earnings fell 32% from a year earlier to 3.48 billion crowns ($413.3 million). Analysts had on average predicted a profit of 3.64 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.4211 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.