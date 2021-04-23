Essity's Q1 operating profit lags expectations

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity ESSITYb.ST reported on Friday a slightly bigger drop than expected in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected COVID-19 vaccine programmes to boost demand for many of its product categories.

Operating earnings fell 32% from a year earlier to 3.48 billion crowns ($413.3 million). Analysts had on average predicted a profit of 3.64 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data.

