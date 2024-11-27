Essity upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Celine Pannuti upgraded Essity (ETTYF) to Neutral from Underweight with a price target of SEK 310, up from SEK 280. The firm cites strong earnings expectations for the upgrade but says the stock’s re-rating leaves limited place for further upside.
