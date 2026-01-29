Markets

Essity Signs EUR 400 Mln 7 Year Loan With European Investment Bank

January 29, 2026 — 02:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST, ESSITY-A.ST), a Swedish-based hygiene and health company, on Thursday said it has signed a EUR 400 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to support research, development and innovation across all business areas.

The loan has a tenor of seven years. The proceeds will be used to fund value-enhancing upgrades and new product development, with a focus on combining sustainability and performance in hygiene and health solutions.

Chief Executive Officer Ulrika Kolsrud said the agreement will help strengthen Essity's innovation capabilities across the group and support product launches that improve well-being while reducing environmental impact.

On Wednesday, Essity closed trading 0.39% higher at SEK 257 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

