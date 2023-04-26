News & Insights

Essity mulls selling Vinda stake and Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business

April 26, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity ESSITYb.ST said on Wednesday it has initiated a strategic review of its stake in China-based Vinda 331.HK and its Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business.

The Swedish company said in a statement the aim of the review is to reduce its Consumer Tissue division's share of group sales.

"The strategic review includes exploring different options and may result in divestments, although no such decisions have yet been taken," it said.

Essity is the majority shareholder in Hong Kong-based Vinda with a 52% stake.

Vinda in 2022 accounted for 16% of Essity's 156 billion Swedish crowns ($15.16 billion) turnover, while the Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business represented 6%.

($1 = 10.2929 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

