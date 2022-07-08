Commodities

Essity buys 80% of Canadian leakproof apparel maker Knix Wear

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNA RINGSTROM

Swedish hygiene products group Essity said on Friday it had agreed to buy 80% of Canadian company Knix Wear, a maker of leakproof apparel for periods and incontinence, for around 3.3 billion Swedish crowns.

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity ESSITYb.ST said on Friday it had agreed to buy 80% of Canadian company Knix Wear, a maker of leakproof apparel for periods and incontinence, for around 3.3 billion Swedish crowns.

Essity said in a statement it would through the acquisition become the global market leader within leakproof apparel.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular