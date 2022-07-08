Essity buys 80% of Canadian leakproof apparel maker Knix Wear

STOCKHOLM, July 8 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity ESSITYb.ST said on Friday it had agreed to buy 80% of Canadian company Knix Wear, a maker of leakproof apparel for periods and incontinence, for around 3.3 billion Swedish crowns.

Essity said in a statement it would through the acquisition become the global market leader within leakproof apparel.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

