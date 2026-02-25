Essity AB (BIT:1ESSI) Price Target Decreased by 12.91% to 25.28

The average one-year price target for Essity AB (BIT:1ESSI) has been revised to €25.28 / share. This is a decrease of 12.91% from the prior estimate of €29.03 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €21.00 to a high of €29.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.41% from the latest reported closing price of €22.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essity AB. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 31.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ESSI is 0.15%, an increase of 11.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.30% to 57,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 8,772K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ESSI by 10.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,530K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,510K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ESSI by 20.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,307K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ESSI by 12.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,990K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,935K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ESSI by 18.31% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 3,650K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

