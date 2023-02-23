EssilorLuxottica's sales grow 9% in the fourth quarter

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA reported on Thursday a rise in fourth-quarter revenues, citing sound growth amid a challenging environment.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted a 9.4% rise in revenues to 6.11 billion euros ($6.49 billion) in the final quarter of the year at current exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9416 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

