EssilorLuxottica's sales grow 9% in the fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 23, 2023 — 01:18 am EST

Written by Jagoda Darlak for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA reported on Thursday a rise in fourth-quarter revenues, citing sound growth amid a challenging environment.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted a 9.4% rise in revenues to 6.11 billion euros ($6.49 billion) in the final quarter of the year at current exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9416 euros)

