EssilorLuxottica's sales grow 8% in third quarter

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA reported on Friday a rise in third-quarter revenues, noting a rebound in sales in the Asia-Pacific region.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted revenues of 6.39 billion euros ($6.24 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, up 8.2% year-on-year at current exchange rates.

In Asia-Pacific, revenues grew 22.7% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2021.

($1 = 1.0235 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; editing by Milla Nissi)

