EssilorLuxottica to spend 400 mln euros on new Thailand eyewear facility

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

October 16, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Devjyot Ghoshal for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica will spend 400 million euros ($421.40 million) to build a new eyewear facility in Thailand, an executive said on Monday.

"This is one of our largest production facilities in the world," Giorgio Striano, co-chief operating officer of EssilorLuxottica, told reporters.

The plant will start operation next month and supply EssilorLuxottica products to markets globally.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses has operated in Thailand since the 1990s and currently has three manufacturing facilities in Southeast Asia's second largest economy.

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

