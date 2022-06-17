EssilorLuxottica to repurchase up to 2.5 million shares

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA said on Friday it was launching a new share buyback programme for a maximum of 2.5 million shares, or around 0.6% of its capital.

The French-Italian eyewear giant, which has seen business bounce back since the pandemic, said in a press statement that the plan showed the group's confidence in its long-term prospects.

Shares can be purchased over a period starting Friday and running through Aug. 31, the group said.

Shares will be purchased for a price that does not exceed 200 euros apiece, according to a resolution approved in the company's annual shareholding meeting in May that allows a buyback programme for up to 10% of the company's capital, or up to 1.59 billion euros over the next 18 months.

EssilorLuxottica shares were up 2.9% to 138.10 euros at 0940 GMT.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer and Mimosa Spencer Editing by Mark Potter)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.