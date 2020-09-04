EssilorLuxottica To File Appeal On Judgment Related To Disclosure Of Information From GrandVision

(RTTNews) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) has decided to file an appeal against the judgment dismissing its demands for disclosure of information from GrandVision. EssilorLuxottica stated that the company is concerned about GrandVision's behavior in continuing to deny access to important information related to their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

