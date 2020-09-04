EssilorLuxottica to appeal court verdict over GrandVision

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA said on Friday it would appeal against a court verdict regarding planned takeover target GrandVision GVNV.AS, after losing a Dutch court case that could jeopardise the deal.

"EssilorLuxottica confirms that it has decided to file an appeal against the judgment dismissing the company’s demands for disclosure of information from GrandVision," it said in a statement.

Last month, the Rotterdam district court said EssilorLuxottica had failed to prove its claim that Dutch company GrandVision had breached a takeover pact by not seeking permission for actions it took as lockdowns to combat COVID-19 extended throughout Europe.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.