EssilorLuxottica targets profit growth into 2026

March 11 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA expects its adjusted operating profit to reach 19-20% of revenues in 2026, the luxury eyewear group said on Friday after reporting its best quarter of 2021 with all regions exceeding pre-pandemic sales.

The company, which makes sunglasses and spectacle frames for brands such as Chanel, Prada 1913.HK and Versace CPRI.N, is recovering from the coronavirus crisis as restrictions to curb Omicron-linked infections are eased.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses confirmed its 2022-2026 target of annual revenue growth in mid-single-digit percentage rate in constant currency, and proposed a dividend of 2.51 euros per share.

On Thursday, the company said in a post on its LinkedIn page that it was temporarily restricting operations in Russia due to uncertainties and significant disruptions.

"At this difficult time, the safety of our people remains our priority and we are providing all the support possible to our affected teams in the region," Chief Executive Officer Francesco Milleri and his deputy, Paul du Saillant, said in the earnings statement.

Companies have taken action to limit, put on hold or exit business activities in Russia following a wave of sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Several analysts told Reuters the group's exposure to Russia and Ukraine represents around 1-2% of its revenues.

EssilorLuxottica posted fourth-quarter revenue of 5.58 billion euros ($6.14 billion), including GrandVision acquisition, up around 32% from a year earlier and nearly 35% from 2019 pre-pandemic level in constant exchange rates.

The grouphad in July acquired over 76% stake in Dutch company GrandVision and announced a mandatory bid for the remaining shares, which was completed in January.

($1 = 0.9089 euros)

