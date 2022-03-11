Commodities

EssilorLuxottica targets profit growth into 2026

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Luxury eyewear group EssilorLuxottica expects its adjusted operating profit to reach 19-20% of revenues in 2026, it said on Friday, after it recorded the best quarter of 2021 with all regions exceeding pre-pandemic revenue.

March 11 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear group EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA expects its adjusted operating profit to reach 19-20% of revenues in 2026, it said on Friday, after it recorded the best quarter of 2021 with all regions exceeding pre-pandemic revenue.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted fourth-quarter revenue of 5.58 billion euros ($6.14 billion), compared with 4.11 billion last year and 4.30 billion in 2019, including GrandVision.

EssilorLuxottica in July acquired over 76% stake in Dutch company GrandVision and announced mandatory offer for the remaining shares.

($1 = 0.9089 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular