EssilorLuxottica targets profit growth into 2026

March 11 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear group EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA expects its adjusted operating profit to reach 19-20% of revenues in 2026, it said on Friday, after it recorded the best quarter of 2021 with all regions exceeding pre-pandemic revenue.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted fourth-quarter revenue of 5.58 billion euros ($6.14 billion), compared with 4.11 billion last year and 4.30 billion in 2019, including GrandVision.

EssilorLuxottica in July acquired over 76% stake in Dutch company GrandVision and announced mandatory offer for the remaining shares.

($1 = 0.9089 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian)

