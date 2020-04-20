EssilorLuxottica Suspends Dividend; Launches EUR 100 Mln Covid-19 Fund

(RTTNews) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica SA (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has decided not to submit any dividend distribution to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of June 25 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If the recovery is solid enough, the Board may propose a special dividend payment before the end of 2020.

The company announced further measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed at reducing operating and cash expenses, including the reduction or deferral of parts of its managers' compensations. The Board voted to apply the latter measure to its own members by reducing their attendance fees by 50%.

The company said it will further assess the state of the business in the second half of the year and the efficacy of all the measures undertaken to face the outbreak.

Further, the Board approved the launch of a 100 million euros COVID-19 fund to protect its human capital. This fund will support employees and their families in need.

