EssilorLuxottica supporting Del Vecchio amid hacking investigation, FT reports

EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY) is giving its “full support” to Chief Strategy Officer Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio after he was placed under investigation by Italian prosecutors as part of a probe into the alleged trafficking of illegally acquired private information, The Financial Times’ Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli reports. “Leonardo Maria is doing a great job in his role at EssilorLuxottica and he has our full support at this difficult time,” the company told the publication. EssilorLuxottica is not part of the investigation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ESLOY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.