EssilorLuxottica supporting Del Vecchio amid hacking investigation, FT reports

October 29, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY) is giving its “full support” to Chief Strategy Officer Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio after he was placed under investigation by Italian prosecutors as part of a probe into the alleged trafficking of illegally acquired private information, The Financial Times’ Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli reports. “Leonardo Maria is doing a great job in his role at EssilorLuxottica and he has our full support at this difficult time,” the company told the publication. EssilorLuxottica is not part of the investigation.

