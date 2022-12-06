Markets

EssilorLuxottica Signs Licensing Deal To Offer Swarovski Eyewear

December 06, 2022 — 03:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) announced Tuesday that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with Austrian Jewellery and Accessory Brand Swarovski for the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of Swarovski Eyewear.

The deal will be effective until December 31, 2028, with an automatic renewal option of an additional five years. The first collection under the agreement will be available on the market from September 2023.

The company noted that Swarovski Eyewear, which features designs inspired by the brand's jewelry families, complements its extraordinary jewelry, home décor and accessories collections.

The first collection, which will be developed under the leadership of Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, will be launched in time for the FW23 season.

Alexis Nasard, CEO of Swarovski, said the deal is in-line with our LUXignite strategy, and is a natural partnership.

Further, Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica said, "We have always seen each pair of frames as a piece of art to be worn, which makes Swarovski and its story such a wonderful fit."

