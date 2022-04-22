Commodities

EssilorLuxottica reports rising first-quarter revenues

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

French-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica reported on Friday a sharp rise in first-quarter revenues, citing solid performance across all regions.

April 22 (Reuters) - French-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA reported on Friday a sharp rise in first-quarter revenues, citing solid performance across all regions.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted revenues of 5.61 billion euros ($6.09 billion) for the first three months of the year, up 38.1% from a year earlier at current exchange rates.

($1=0.9219 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 58 769 66 07))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular