EssilorLuxottica reports rising first-quarter revenues

April 22 (Reuters) - French-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA reported on Friday a sharp rise in first-quarter revenues, citing solid performance across all regions.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted revenues of 5.61 billion euros ($6.09 billion) for the first three months of the year, up 38.1% from a year earlier at current exchange rates.

($1=0.9219 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

