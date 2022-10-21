EssilorLuxottica Q3 Revenue Climbs; Says Confident In Long-term Outlook

(RTTNews) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter consolidated revenue climbed 17 percent to 6.39 billion euros from 5.47 billion euros last year.

Revenues increased 8.2 percent at constant exchange rates.

Professional Solutions revenues grew 17.5 percent from last year to 3.03 billion euros, and Direct to Consumer revenues went up 16.5 percent to 3.37 billion euros.

On a regional basis, North America revenues climbed 20.5 percent to 3.01 billion euros, and EMEA revenues grew 7.6 percent to 2.26 billion euros.

In the quarter, revenue growth was 31.7 percent in Asia-Pacific and 25.5 percent in Latin America.

At constant exchange rates, comparable-store sales grew 6.5 percent. E-commerce was at 7 percent of total revenue, reporting back to growth in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO, said, "we remain confident in our strategic vision and our ability to deliver on our long-term outlook."

