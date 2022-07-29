Commodities
GRRDF

EssilorLuxottica Q2 revenue grows despite headwinds

Contributor
Jagoda Darlak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica reported on Friday a jump in second-quarter revenues, citing sound growth in all regions, despite a challenging environment.

July 29 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA reported on Friday a jump in second-quarter revenues, citing sound growth in all regions, despite a challenging environment.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted comparable revenues rising 7% to 6.39 billion euros ($6.52 billion) for the April-June period at constant exchange rates.

($1=0.9793 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak; Additional reporting by Agata Rybska; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((jagoda.darlak@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRRDF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular