EssilorLuxottica Q2 revenue grows despite headwinds

July 29 (Reuters) - Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA reported on Friday a jump in second-quarter revenues, citing sound growth in all regions, despite a challenging environment.

The maker of Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses posted comparable revenues rising 7% to 6.39 billion euros ($6.52 billion) for the April-June period at constant exchange rates.

($1=0.9793 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak; Additional reporting by Agata Rybska; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((jagoda.darlak@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.