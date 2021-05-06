Commodities

EssilorLuxottica Q1 sales rise driven by China, U.S. rebound

Silvia Recchimuzzi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters

Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica's first-quarter sales continued on the path to recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by a strong rebound in China and the United States.

Sales in the first quarter jumped 14.3% at constant currencies from a year earlier to 4.06 billion euros ($4.9 billion).

($1 = 0.8331 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((silvia.recchimuzzi@tr.com; +48 58 769 66 95))

