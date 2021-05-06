EssilorLuxottica Q1 sales rise driven by China, U.S. rebound

May 6 (Reuters) - Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica's ESLX.PA first-quarter sales continued on the path to recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by a strong rebound in China and the United States.

Sales in the first quarter jumped 14.3% at constant currencies from a year earlier to 4.06 billion euros ($4.9 billion).

($1 = 0.8331 euros)

