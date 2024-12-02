EssilorLuxottica price target raised to EUR 255 from EUR 225 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY) to EUR 255 from EUR 225 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
