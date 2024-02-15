News & Insights

EssilorLuxottica open to Italy as shareholder - CEO tells la Repubblica

February 15, 2024 — 01:49 am EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Feb 15 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA would welcome the Italian state as a new shareholder if it wanted to be a supportive investor similar to the French state, Chief Executive Francesco Milleri said in an interview published on Thursday.

Milleri was asked about the potential for investment from Italy after France invested in the Franco-Italian eyewear and lenses maker through its public bank BPI, amid parallel suggestions that Italy might invest in the Franco-Italian automaker Stellantis STLAM.MI.

"We have always seen positively any new investment in Essilux," Milleri told Italy's la Repubblica newspaper, referring to EssilorLuxottica.

"The one by the French state has never conditioned our choices, but has always supported and helped them. If the Italian government decides to do the same, it will always be welcome," he added.

