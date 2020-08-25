EssilorLuxottica may appeal court verdict over GrandVision

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA said on Tuesday that it may appeal against an earlier court verdict regarding its planned takeover target GrandVision GVNV.AS, after it lost a Dutch court case which could jeopardise the deal.

On Monday, the Rotterdam district court said EssilorLuxottica had failed to prove its claim that Dutch company Grandvision had breached a takeover agreement by not asking permission for actions it took as lockdowns to combat COVID-19 extended throughout Europe.

"EssilorLuxottica is studying the judgment and assessing its options, including the possibility of filing an appeal against the judgment," EssilorLuxottica said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

