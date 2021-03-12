EssilorLuxottica H2 Profit Climbs; Declares Dividend; Says Starting FY21 With Confidence

(RTTNews) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica SA (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) Friday reported that its second-half net profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 22.2 percent to 496 million euros from last year's 406 million euros.

Adjusted attributable net profit was 781 million euros, compared to 891 million euros last year.

Operating profit grew 29.7 percent to 830 million euros.

Revenue, meanwhile, dropped 4.8 percent to 8.20 billion euros from last year's 8.61 billion euros. At constant currency rates, revenues edged up 0.3 percent.

Further, the Board of Directors will recommend that shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 21, 2021 approve the payment of a final dividend of Euro 1.08 per share.

Looking ahead, EssilorLuxottica said it is starting 2021 with confidence in its ability to outperform the eyecare and eyewear industry, thanks to continued innovation in products and processes and ongoing evolution of the consumer journey.

