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EssilorLuxottica H1 Net Profit Rises As Revenue Tops

July 28, 2026 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - EssilorLuxottica SA (ESLOY) on Tuesday, reported higher first-half 2026 earnings, driven by steady revenue growth and improved operating performance.

Revenue increased to EUR 14.82 billion in the first six months of 2026 from EUR 14.02 billion a year earlier. Net profit rose to EUR 1.64 billion from EUR 1.45 billion.

Operating profit climbed to EUR 2.30 billion from EUR 2.00 billion in the prior-year period. EPS rose to EUR 3.37 from EUR 3.00.

ESLOY is currently trading at $96.63, up $2.16 or 2.29 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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