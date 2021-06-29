EssilorLuxottica going ahead with Grandvision deal

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA on Monday said it had decided to go ahead with the takeover of Dutch eyewear store operator Grandvision GVNV.AS as planned and to close the deal on July 1.

"After assessing all our options, we have made the decision to proceed with the completion of the deal without further delay," the statement said.

"The strategic rationale of the transaction remains strong and unchanged, and after two years of efforts and relentless work, we are now ready to turn a page and start a new chapter of EssilorLuxottica’s history, with GrandVision."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon )

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.