Commodities

EssilorLuxottica going ahead with Grandvision deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica on Monday said it had decided to go ahead with the takeover of Dutch eyewear store operator Grandvision as planned and to close the deal on July 1.

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA on Monday said it had decided to go ahead with the takeover of Dutch eyewear store operator Grandvision GVNV.AS as planned and to close the deal on July 1.

"After assessing all our options, we have made the decision to proceed with the completion of the deal without further delay," the statement said.

"The strategic rationale of the transaction remains strong and unchanged, and after two years of efforts and relentless work, we are now ready to turn a page and start a new chapter of EssilorLuxottica’s history, with GrandVision."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon )

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular