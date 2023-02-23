EssilorLuxottica FY22 Adj. Profit Rises; Sales Up 13.9% In Comparable Terms

(RTTNews) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2022 profit to owners of parent was 2.15 billion euros, an increase of 48.6% from last year. The Group noted that its net profit significantly increased as a consequence of the growth achieved by the Group in the year as well as of the contribution of GrandVision business. Earnings per share was 4.83 euros compared to 3.25 euros. Adjusted net profit was 2.86 billion euros in the full year, increasing by 15.4% at constant exchange rates compared to pro forma 2021.

Fiscal 2022 revenue was 24.5 billion euros, up 23.6% from prior year. Sales were up 13.9% in comparable terms.

Fourth quarter comparable revenue was up 9.4% to 6.11 billion euros, or up 3.9% at constant exchange rates.

The company confirmed its target of mid-single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 at constant exchange rates and expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue in the range of 19-20% at the end of that period.

The Board of Directors decided to appoint Jean-Luc Biamonti as lead director. The Board will recommend that shareholders, at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 17, 2023, approve the payment of a dividend of 3.23 euros per share. The ex-date will be May 22, 2023 and the dividend will be paid - or the shares issued - as from June 13, 2023.

