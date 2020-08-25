EssilorLuxottica Assessing Options On Judgment Related To Information From HAL, GrandVision

(RTTNews) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) said the Dutch District Court has dismissed the company's demands for disclosure of information from both HAL and GrandVision on how GrandVision conducted business during COVID-19. EssilorLuxottica said it is studying the judgment and assessing options, including the possibility of filing an appeal.

EssilorLuxottica noted that the information and data seized at the premises of GrandVision will remain protected from any change and available for further legal proceedings. The company said it remains concerned about GrandVision's behavior in continuing to deny access to important information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.