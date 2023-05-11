EssilorLuxottica - ADR (ESLOY) Declares $1.77 Dividend

EssilorLuxottica - ADR said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.77 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.32 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $79.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in EssilorLuxottica - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLOY is 0.06%, a decrease of 38.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.29% to 96K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for EssilorLuxottica - ADR is 106.98. The forecasts range from a low of 88.52 to a high of $120.79. The average price target represents an increase of 34.63% from its latest reported closing price of 79.47.

The projected annual revenue for EssilorLuxottica - ADR is 25,117MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLOY by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLOY by 95,898.48% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLOY by 10.90% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 13K shares.

Old North State Trust holds 0K shares.

