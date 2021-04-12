Commodities
EssilorLuxottica: GrandVision's Chilean operations to be sold to HAL

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica said on Monday that its Dutch peer GrandVision - which EssilorLuxottica is attempting to buy - had agreed to sell the GrandVision Chilean operations to the HAL Trust.

EssilorLuxottica added that the closing of the acquisition of GrandVision was still pending ahead of a sign-off from the competition authority in Turkey, as well as the decisions regarding ongoing arbitral proceedings.

