EssilorLuxottica: GrandVision's Chilean operations to be sold to HAL

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA said on Monday that its Dutch peer GrandVision GVNV.AS - which EssilorLuxottica is attempting to buy - had agreed to sell the GrandVision Chilean operations to the HAL Trust HLAN.AS.

EssilorLuxottica added that the closing of the acquisition of GrandVision was still pending ahead of a sign-off from the competition authority in Turkey, as well as the decisions regarding ongoing arbitral proceedings.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

