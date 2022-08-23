Essilor Agrees To Pay $16.4 Mln To Settle Kickback Allegations

(RTTNews) - Essilor International, Essilor of America Inc., Essilor Laboratories of America Inc. and Essilor Instruments USA agreed to pay $16.4 million to settle allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act by causing claims to be submitted to Medicare and Medicaid that resulted from violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Essilor manufactures, markets and distributes optical lenses and equipment used to produce optical lenses.

The United States alleged that between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2016, Essilor knowingly and willfully offered or paid remuneration to eye care providers, such as optometrists and ophthalmologists, to induce those providers to order and purchase Essilor products for their patients, including Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits offering or paying anything of value to induce the referral of items or services covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other federally-funded programs.

Under the settlement, Essilor entered into a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

The agreement requires that Essilor hire an independent review organization to review its systems, policies, processes and procedures for ensuring that any discounts, rebates, or other reductions in price offered to providers comply with the Anti-Kickback Statute.

The agreement also requires Essilor to implement a new written review and approval process to ensure all existing and new discount arrangements comply with the Anti-Kickback Statute.

