Essex Property Trust Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $257.5 million or $4.00 per share, compared to $65.4 million or $1.02 per share last year.

Funds from Operations for the quarter were $246.01 million or $3.69 per share, compared to $257.3 million or $3.87 per share last year.

Core Funds from Operations for the quarter were $261.5 million or $3.92 per share, compared to $254.3 million or $3.83 per share last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects net income per share of $5.79 - $6.29, FFO per share of $15.56 - $16.06 and Core FFO per share of $15.56 - $16.06.

