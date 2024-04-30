News & Insights

Essex Property Trust Q1 FFO Rises

April 30, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) reported on Tuesday that Funds from Operations for first-quarter increased to $305.5 million or $4.60 per share from last year's $253.7 million or $3.80 per share.

Core FFO stood at $254.6 million or $3.83 per share compared to $243.7 million or $3.65 per share in previous year.

Earnings totaled $272.7 million or $4.25 per share versus $153.5 million or $2.38 per share in prior year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.29 per share.

Looking forward, the company now expects profit of $8.04 to $8.44 per share, and Core FFO of $15.03 to $15.43 per share for the fiscal year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

