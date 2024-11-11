Essex Property Trust price target raised to $370 from $355 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Essex Property Trust (ESS) to $370 from $355 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees the pre-election transaction pause giving way to a resumption of decision-making, whether leasing, capital markets, fund-raising, etc. Piper believes the direction of interest rates remains critical.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ESS:
- Essex Property Trust Raises 2024 Guidance After Strong Quarter
- Essex Property Trust reports Q3 core FFO $3.91 , consensus $3.88
- Essex Property narrows FY24 core FFO view to $15.50-15.62 from $15.38-$15.62
- Essex Property Trust (ESS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Essex Property downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.