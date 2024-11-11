Essex Property Trust price target raised to $370 from $355 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Essex Property Trust (ESS) to $370 from $355 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees the pre-election transaction pause giving way to a resumption of decision-making, whether leasing, capital markets, fund-raising, etc. Piper believes the direction of interest rates remains critical.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ESS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.