Markets
ESS

Essex Property Trust Posts Lower FFO In Q1

April 29, 2025 — 05:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) a fully integrated real estate investment trust, Tuesday reported first-quarter 2025 results, with Funds from Operations totaling $264.6 million, down from $305.5 million in the prior-year period. FFO per share was $3.97 compared to $4.60 a year ago.

Net income available to common stockholders fell to $203.1 million from $272.7 million. The company's Core FFO, which excludes certain non-recurring items, rose to $264.5 million from $254.7 million, with Core FFO per share increasing to $3.97 from $3.83.

The company's results reflect higher depreciation expenses and reduced gains from asset sales, offset by lower general and administrative expenses and strong performance from its core real estate portfolio.

ESS is currently trading at $275.16 down $2.41 or 0.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.