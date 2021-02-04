Essex Property Trust, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $95.75 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $128.82 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Essex Property Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.84 million or $3.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $203.84 Mln. vs. $236.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.02 vs. $3.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01

